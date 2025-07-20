Cowboys, Jerry Jones should learn from past & extend Tyler Smith now
Every offseason is starting to feel like 'Groundhog Day' with the Dallas Cowboys. They continue to back themselves into a corner by waiting too long to sign their star players, which has resulted in some massive extensions.
That was the case in 2024 with Dak Prescott, who still has the highest per-year salary of any quarterback in the NFL, and CeeDee Lamb, who landed a deal worth an average of $34 million per year following a lengthy holdout.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
This year, it's Micah Parsons who continues to wait for a new deal — and continues to see his potential salary increase. The Cowboys allowed Myles Garrett to cash in for $40 million per season, and now T.J. Watt just signed for $41 million per year.
While everyone has been watching this situation, there's another contract the Cowboys should be monitoring as well. Tyler Smith, who is one of the top guards in the league, is entering his fourth season in the league, and will be due for a huge pay raise soon. The question is whether Dallas should lock him up now or wait.
Based on what's happened with Prescott and Lamb, as well as what's happening with Parsons, the answer is absolutely. Especially after seeing that market start to climb.
This past week, Trey Smith signed a four-year, $94 million extension with $70 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid guard in the league. Dallas should follow suit and lock up their star player now.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown shares disappointing news with Cowboys fans
Sure, it would mean matching — or topping — the deal Kansas City just signed, but the Cowboys have done well when getting ahead of deals. Trevon Diggs, who signed an extension early in 2023, is a perfect example. While he's unfortunately been injured, his annual salary of $19.4 million pales in comparison to Sauce Gardner's $30.1 million.
As history has proven, paying players as soon as you know you want to keep them is always the right way to go. Let's just hope Jones figures this out soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp
Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys veteran RB named fantasy football sleeper for 2025 season
DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc