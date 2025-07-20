Dallas Cowboys could target trade for RB they used to despise
It might be too far to state that the Dallas Cowboys' running back room is in shambles, but let's just say that it isn't exactly their strongest position group heading into 2025.
The Cowboys will be relying on veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, as well as rookie Jaydon Blue, going into the new NFL season, and while Blue has star potential, it's always tough to depend on a Day 3 pick right off the bat.
Dallas could be in the market for a running back trade before the regular season, and the Cowboys may want to consider pursuing a halfback they once hated: Antonio Gibson.
Gibson currently plays for the New England Patriots, but he spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders, where he established himself as a very solid all-purpose back. HIs best season came in 2021, when he racked up 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while also hauling in 42 receptions for 294 yards and three scores.
So, why would the Patriots trade Gibson? Well, they signed him to a two-year contract last offseason, and his debut campaign in Foxborough didn't go very well. New England then selected TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL draft, surely making Gibson the third-string back behind Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson.
That combination of factors makes the 26-year-old a pretty clear trade candidate for the Pats, and with Dallas desperately needing a backfield boost, he would represent a perfect potential addition.
Gibson isn't a No. 1 back, but he could absolutely contribute on a committee basis, which is what the Cowboys will likely be employing in 2025 anyway. Why not add Gibson into the mix? Especially considering Sanders hasn't been any good in three years.
Dallas certainly wouldn't need to part with anything more than a Day 3 pick to pry Gibson away from the Patriots, and it might be worth it.
