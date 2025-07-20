Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa offers epic quote after arriving in Oxnard
Following a long offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard, California, ready to begin their 2025 training camp.
This is the first time they will work with Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach, and he's set some lofty goals for them. It's also the first time defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reports to the team after signing a massive four-year, $80 million extension.
Despite securing his financial future, Odighizuwa says the Cowboys will be getting the same hard worker.
MORE: Cowboys' All-Pro offensive lineman sets lofty goal for 2025 NFL season
When asked by the Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt if he feels differently, Odighizuwa offered an elite quote, letting the fans know the exact type of player they'll see.
“I wouldn’t say [the deal] changed anything for me, to be honest. The work that got me here is the same work that’s going to get me where I want to go.”
A third-round pick out of UCLA in 2021, Odighizuwa moved into the starting lineup during his rookie campaign. He's been a fixture on the defensive line since then, but broke out in 2024 with 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 60 quarterback pressures (according to Pro Football Focus).
Odighizuwa emerged as one of the top interior pass rushers in the NFL and should be a key piece for new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
