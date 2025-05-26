Cowboys' Tyler Smith could break NFL record very soon
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith is going into his fourth season with the team, but there are already eyes looking towards his future.
The 24-year-old Smith is a Fort Worth native getting a chance to play for his hometown team, and he's done a good job so far.
Smith has made the most of his time with the Cowboys, which is why the team chose to exercise his fifth-year option, keeping him in Dallas until the end of the 2026 season.
MORE: Dak Prescott already shouting praises of Brian Schottenheimer era
After that, there's a chance Smith could become the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
"Smith has started 47 games in three seasons and has earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods. He's also proven himself capable of filling in at tackle if needed and has been mostly reliable when in the lineup," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote.
"While Smith does have an alarming penchant for penalties—he had nine last season, per PFF—he's played at least 96 percent of the offensive snaps in every campaign.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb gets head-scratching label ahead of 2025 NFL season
Smith may not be the best offensive lineman in the NFL, but the Cowboys have been known to bring out the pocketbooks. They have done so for quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and will likely do the same for linebacker Micah Parsons, so Smith could be the next player to get a massive payday.
The contracts of the players above may limit what the Cowboys would be willing to pay Smith, but given his clean bill of health and consistent play in the trenches, Dallas should be looking to keep him on the offensive line for a very long time.
Smith will participate in this week's OTAs, which begin on May 28.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys defense gets disrespected in recent 2025 NFL projections
3 reasons Cowboys should trade for Jalen Ramsey
Cowboys superfan Post Malone trolls Eagles fan with autograph diss
Micah Parsons' Cowboys contract extension 'matter of when, not if'