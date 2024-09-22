How to live stream Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens online free
The Dallas Cowboys look to bounce back from an embarrassing Week 2 outing on Sunday afternoon when they welcome reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to AT&T Stadium.
The game will serve as America's Game of the Week on FOX. with Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi on the call.
Baltimore eters the game winless, while the Cowboys are 1-1.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
Entering Sunday afternoon's showdown in Arlington, the Cowboys are slight one-point underdogs at home against the visiting Ravens, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points.
All of the information you need to watch the Week 3 matchup can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Ravens, NFL Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Ravens -1.0 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Ravens Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Ravens on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys look to improve to 2-0 against the Saints this weekend.
