NFL Coverage Map, Week 3: What Game Is On In Your Area On Sunday?
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season officially kicked off on Thursday night with the New York Jets handling the division rival New England Patriots.
In other primetime games, the Atlanta Falcons look to continue their high after a last-minute win over the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.
To wrap up the week, there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals.
12 games will take place throughout the day on Sunday.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 3 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 2 Coverage Maps
Additional coverage map photos will be added as they become available.
