What to expect from Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson in 2024
Ferguson had a breakout year in 2023, finishing with 71 receptions, 761 yards, and five touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl nod. Ferguson will not be complacent and will look to build on his 2023 campaign.
With the loss of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys were without a bully on the offensive end. Ferguson became the Cowboys' enforcer, often fighting for tough yards and first downs.
He has become a nightmare for defensive backs. If they tackle low, he will hurdle them. If not, he runs right through them. Even with Elliott returning to Big D this season, we should expect to see Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense feed their new, physical target.
Ferguson provides some much-needed physicality and fire to the Cowboys offense that they have lacked since Dez Bryant. Despite having a phenomenal year in 2023, Ferguson looks to solidify himself as one of the best tight ends to play the game.
RELATED: Cowboys' Jake Ferguson looks to build off of 2023 breakout year
To do that, Ferguson will need to elevate his game and put up the numbers we once saw from Jason Witten. Ferguson is more athletic than Witten and will continue to model his game after some of the greats in the game.
Moving forward, could we see Ferguson post a 1,000-yard season in 2024?
After gaining Prescott's trust, Ferguson's numbers are bound to improve next season. If he were to post a 1,000-yard season, he would be the first to do it for the Cowboys since Witten in 2012.
For the Cowboys, with every great quarterback, there has always been a stud at tight end who serves as the security blanket for their quarterbacks. Staubach had Billy Joe Dupree, Aikman had Jay Novacek, Romo had Jason Witten, and now Prescott has Jake Ferguson.