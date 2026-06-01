The Dallas Cowboys' dream of landing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett gained some new life on Monday morning, with reports that the team had trade interest in acquiring the Cleveland Browns superstar.

Unfortunately, those dreams quickly came to an end.

Just hours later, it was reported that the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a blockbuster deal that will send Garrett to the NFC West. In exchange, the Browns received an incredible haul.

Los Angeles is shipping 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verses to the Browns, along with a first-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Rams will send additional draft compensation to Cleveland as part of the deal.

It's a major deal that shifts the landscape of the NFL, but it also highlights the value the Cowboys got at the beginning of the offseason when they traded for Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Rashan Gary.

Dallas Cowboys' Rashan Gary Steal Highlighted By Garrett Deal

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary celebrates after a sack against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

At the beginning of the new league year, the Cowboys acquired Gary for a fourth-round pick in 2027. Considering the career he has had when healthy and the fact that he is returning to a scheme where he exceled at the most, it's an absolute steal for Dallas.

While Gary isn't the generational talent that Garrett is, he comes at a low cost and has incredible upside for the team. Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Dallas' pass rush will be a group effort, and Gary will be an important part of the team's rotation.

Paired with rising star Donovan Ezeiruaku, 2026 first-round pick Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams, and Justin Houston, the Cowboys have a talented rotation that could spell trouble for opposing quarterbacks. And it didn't cost a future All-Pro, a first-round pick, and more.

The Cowboys also don't have to pick up Garrett's salary, which is a bonus and gives the team more salary cap flexibility moving forward. In fact, Gary took a pay cut to join Dallas, making the trade that much sweeter.

Last season, Gary recorded 45 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. That type of production is going to be welcome in Big D.

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