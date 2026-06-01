Dallas Cowboys Working Out Free Agent WR After Parris Campbell Retirement

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly bringing in a free-agent wide receiver for a look on Monday as the team prepares to begin organized team activities.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, Dallas will be working former SMU wide receiver Romello Brinson.

Brinson was one of the Miami Dolphins' tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp earlier this month. He did not end up earning himself a contract, though.

The Cowboys actually showed interest in Brinson during the pre-draft process after the team had dinner with him after SMU's Pro Day.

Brinson's college career and scouting report

SMU Mustangs wide receiver Romello Brinson. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brinson played his college ball at both Miami and SMU.

His first two years came with the Hurricanes, but he didn't see much action with just 14 catches for 189 yards and one score over 20 games.

He transferred to SMU in 2023 and posted 28 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns in his first campaign. Brinson was limited to just six games the next season because of injury.

Brinson saved his best for last in 2025, tallying 43 catches for 638 yards and three touchdowns, all career-highs for him.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout was called a "field-stretcher" by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who also noted that Brinson needs to work on his route-running.

"Brinson is a field-stretcher, but the middle of his route tree is missing branches. He’s a long-strider with good acceleration to build speed and create opportunities for himself on vertical routes," Zierlein said. "His route-running is less effective on intermediate routes, where he’s slower in and out of breaks. Despite his catch radius and hand size, he wins fewer 50/50 balls than he should when coverage closes him down. Brinson has traits to work with but offers a more limited menu of services for teams."

Why Cowboys are looking at wide receivers

Dallas Cowboys receiver Parris Campbell. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's a few reasons.

The Cowboys had shaky depth to begin with, and that depth became even shakier after veteran wideout Parris Campbell decided to retire.

Behind their top three of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy are KaVontae Turnpin, Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Smith, Traeshon Holden, Tyler Johnson and UDFAs Camden Brown and Jordan Hudson.

Turpin is a fantastic return man but doesn't offer much as a wide receiver, Mingo has been a massive disappointment, MVS already contemplated retirement and has been on the decline in recent years, Johnson has never tallied more than 360 yards in any campaign and the rest of the group is unproven.

That's not to say Brinson will remedy the situation, but he does at least give the Cowboys another body to replace Campbell on the roster.