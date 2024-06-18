Why the Dallas Cowboys should pay Micah Parsons now (VIDEO)
Dallas Cowboys star EDGE Micah Parsons is ready to become one of, if not the highest-paid defender in the NFL. In just three years, the former Penn State rusher has become one of the most feared players for opposing quarterbacks in the NFL.
Parsons has already tallied 40.5 sacks in three seasons, going from 13 to 13.5 to 14 in his first three years. He already has a case to surpass the $34 million yearly average of Los Angeles Chargers' EDGE Joey Bosa. When that will happen is the question.
Parsons has two years left on his rookie deal. He will make just $3 million in base salary this season before his fifth-year option, worth about $21.3 million next year.
It doesn't have to happen now, but it can, and that's the thought that NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano had while guest-hosting The Rich Eisen Show.
The Cowboys do seem to want to pay Parsons. Siciliano referenced last season when owner/GM Jerry Jones said he couldn't pay guard Zack Martin because they need the money for Parsons and other players (presumably Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb). Martin did sign a two-year deal worth about $18 million per year before the 2023 season.
Dallas currently has around $10.1 million in salary cap space and about $67.5 million in 2025 cap space. We've seen contracts nowadays where teams add void years to help spread out signing bonuses and lessen the cap hits in the early seasons. Parsons has also more than proved he can get a new deal now. The Cowboys don't have to wait until the contract year, similar to what the Jaguars did with QB Trevor Lawrence.
Dallas will have to give out a lot of money if it wants to keep its core, namely Parsons, Prescott, and Lamb. You can argue for any order of those three. Nonetheless, Parsons is ready to be paid, and the Cowboys don't have to wait.