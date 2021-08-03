Cowboys Reveal Week 1 Importance of Rookie LB Micah Parsons

Mike McCarthy is not wasting anytime with including rookie Micah Parsons into plans for the season.

There are certain positions that can take a bit longer to develop. Quarterbacks, cornerbacks, offensive line -- the list goes on and on.

That is not the case for linebackers and it is sounding like that will not be the case for Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Parsons out of Penn State with the 12th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Parsons has shown versatility, explosiveness, and athleticism during his short time with the Cowboys. Just a few practices into training camp, the rookie linebacker is already receiving high praise from his head coach.

Mike McCarthy expressed how Parsons can help the team from day one in a conversation with Peter King of NBC Sports.

“He needs to play opening day. You have to trust what your eyes are telling you. And when I watch him, I see a fluid and explosive player. This game’s not too big for him. Some guys run 4.3. Some guys play 4.3. He’s the kind of guy who plays fast. He looks like he’s done this at this level before.”

The Cowboys will enter the season with an interesting group of linebackers. Both Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch have been mentioned by some as trade pieces but it is unlikely that Dallas makes a move before the season. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be able to find a spot for his linebackers and use the depth in the right way.

Smith has years left on his contract but there is a potential out after this season. Vander Esch is a bigger question. After a successful rookie season in 2018, Vander Esch, in the final year of his deal, has struggled with injuries. He has missed 13 games over the last two years. Dallas also features Keanu Neal, a converted safety who played under Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons.

Parsons will bring many dynamics to the defense. He has great speed sideline-to-sideline and can drop back in coverage when needed. Dallas will welcome his ability to rush the passer and create turnovers. Parsons forced six fumbles in two years at Penn State. He totaled 191 tackles, 18 for loss, with 6.5 sacks.

There is no doubt that Parsons will be a huge part of the plan this season for the Cowboys. From McCarthy's recent comments, it is sounding like he will be right in the middle of the defense on Thursday, Sept. 9 taking on Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

