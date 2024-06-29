Ranking the NFC East edge rushers from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting 2024 campaign.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the best edge rushers in the division.
4. Washington Commanders
After trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Commanders have downgraded at edge rusher by replacing the duo in free agency with Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong.
Both were rotational pieces on Dan Quinn's defense in Dallas last season, which likely played a significant role in their move to the Commanders with Quinn. However, both edge rushers could be poised for career years or close to it, given their increased workload and the opportunity to play alongside one of the best interior defensive lines in football.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles might have gotten worse at edge rusher this offseason after trading away Haason Reddick, but it shouldn't affect their ability to get to the quarterback.
The team still has three edge rushers — Brandon Graham, Bryce Huff, and Josh Sweat — who have each posted 10+ sacks in a season at least once in their careers.
Much like the Commanders, the Eagles' edge rushers likely won't see any double teams due to the interior defensive linemen they have.
2. New York Giants
After trading for Brian Burns, the Giants now have one of the scariest edge-rushing duos in the league. Both Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux possess Pro Bowl potential and can disrupt games and throw opposing offenses out of sync.
If the Giants succeed this season, it will likely be because these two wreaked havoc throughout the regular season.
Additionally, the Giants have Azeez Ojulari, who has shown potential when he can stay on the field, adding some additional depth to the position.
1. Dallas Cowboys
This should come as no surprise because the Cowboys not only have the best edge rushers in the NFC East, but arguably the entire NFL.
Micah Parsons led the league in pressures last season and is likely to improve even further. DeMarcus Lawrence, while not putting up the gaudy numbers he once did, is still regarded by many as a top-10 edge rusher in the NFL.
Even after losing Fowler and Armstrong, the Cowboys still boast strong rotational pieces in Sam Williams and rookie second-rounder Marshawn Kneeland.