Dallas Cowboys' UFL veterans salary & contract details
The Dallas Cowboys didn't make many moves in free agency, but before the start of training camp, the team turned to the UFL for some big additions.
Dallas signed All-UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks, and former first-round pick Gareon Conley, who suited up for the DC Defenders.
But how much did the team invest in the UFL veterans? We now know the numbers.
Harvey led the UFL with 76 tackles this past season. He also led all linebackers in tackles for loss, passes defended and forced fumbles.
The two-year deal comes with minimal risk and adds depth at a position of concern for the Cowboys.
Conley was drafted by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent nearly two-and-a-half seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Houston Texans for a third-round pick.
The 28-year-old Conley spent two seasons with the Texans, but the team declined the option on his contract, and he was a free agent in 2021. Conley spent three years out of football before joining the DC Defenders of the United Football League.
If the Cowboys hit with Harvey or Conley, it will continue the team's trend of hitting home runs with its spring league signings.
In 2022, the Cowboys signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his rookie season. Last year, the team signed kicker Brandon Aubrey, who bolstered the Cowboys' kicking game and also made the Pro Bowl his rookie campaign.
The Cowboys will report to Oxnard, California, for training camp on July 24.
