Behind Enemy Lines: Jayden Daniels rocks NFL uni for first time, Eagles dubbed 'offseason dominators,' & more
As we wrap up the weekend and prepare for the start of Week 1 of OTA offseason workouts, let's take a look around the NFC East and check out some of the news and headlines from the division rivals.
Washington shares first look of Jayden Daniels in a Commanders uniform
Commanders rookies Jayden Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and third-round pick Luke McCaffrey, put on their NFL threads for the first time and fans finally got a look.
The duo participated in the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere, and the Commanders shared photos of the top picks in their uniforms.
Daniels is expected to be a Day 1 starter in Washington, while McCaffrey will provide depth behind proven Commanders receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.
Giants send 100th anniversary gift boxes to season-ticket holders
As much as it pains me to say, the New York Giants did something great this weekend.
The Giants will be celebrating their 100th anniversary this season, with a hideous alternate uniform, so they decided to send out a little thank you to season-ticket holders with an awesome gift box.
The box includes a set of Super Bowl replica rings and a commemorative ticket with the original design from 1925. This may compensate for the eye sores the throwback uniforms will give everyone watching the games.
Eagles dubbed 'offeason dominators' for free agency moves
While the Cowboys were criticized for their lack of moves in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles have been dubbed "offseason dominators" for some of their high-profile signings.
The Eagles are offseason dominators: Amid several significant departures, including two retirements, Philadelphia drafted well and signed key players in free agency, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Bryce Huff, Devin White and DeVante Parker.- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
PFF also named the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears among the biggest winners of the offseason.
Giants raise $60k during charity softball game
The Dexter Lawrence Celebrity Softball Game was held over the weekend, and the New York Giants, past and present, raised $60,000 for charity.
There was also a dodgeball game and home run derby during the event.
SB Nation's Big Blue View shared a handful of photos and videos from the festivities.