Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' live stream: Watch 'In Season: NFC East' Episode 4 online

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the penultimate game of the regular season on a three-game losing streak. If that wasn't bad enough, Dallas has already been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs ahead of its Christmas Day game.

Loyal Cowboys fans will have some additional insult to injury as well, leading up to the game, with a new episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, detailing the latest week of action around the division.

Episode 4 will feature the Eagles clinching the division and the Cowboys falling to the Chargers in the home finale.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles between Los Angeles Chargers defenders Khalil Mack and Jamaree Caldwell | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East will follow the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during the final stretch of the NFL season," the official synopsis reads.

"From wins and losses to injuries and adversity, the series will capture an inside look at life in one of football’s most historic divisions. The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber."

All of the information you need to watch the latest episode of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East live online can be seen below.

'Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East' Episode 4 TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Episode Date: Tuesday, December 23

Episode Air Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Info: HBO

Live Stream: HBO Max

How To Watch Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East Live Stream Online

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If you have an HBO cable subscription or are subscribed to the streaming service, just head on over to HBO Max, type in your cable or satellite provider information, and you’re all set. If you have an internet-only subscription to HBO’s standalone streaming service HBO Max, click the link to plug in your login information.

How to Stream Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East On Phone, Tablet & Other Devices

HBO Max has you covered with an app that’s available for download on a ton of different platforms. Here are the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, and Roku links, and you can check out a full list of compatible devices here by typing in your cable or satellite provider.

