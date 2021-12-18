Cowboys BREAKING: 2 DTs - 1 Starter - With COVID; Dallas Trap Game at Giants?

Skip to main content
    Cowboys BREAKING: Osa Odighizuwa & Trysten Hill Have COVID; Dallas Trap Game at Giants?

    Locked On Cowboys: Crossover Podcast with Locked On Giants - Week 15
    The 9-4 Dallas Cowboys are favored by multiple scores Sunday against the 4-9 New York Giants. ... but now find themselves one man down.

    Cowboys starting defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has tested positive for COVID-19, so the rookie third-round pick will miss Sunday’s game at Giants - as will fellow defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who also has COVID. Dallas is lucky to have depth in the front seven, and maybe the best trio of pass-rushers in the NFL. But obviously, given the state of the NFL and COVID, Osa's situation is one to watch.

    On the surface, it looks like a traditional Sunday game between a playoff contender and a team focusing on the offseason. There is no excuse for the Cowboys if they lose this weekend to the Giants, even with a few of the team's key players nursing injuries.

    However, the Cowboys need to bring the same energy they've brought the past two weeks and cannot underestimate the Giants.

    The Giants have won their last three games at MetLife Stadium and are looking to make it four in a row on Sunday. Even though the Giants are injured beyond belief (so much so they've signed Jaylon Smith) and will start Mike Glennon this weekend, they want nothing more than to beat their biggest rival.

    The Giants are coming into the game wanting to rip the Cowboys' heads off, and the Cowboys need to come in with that same mentality. If the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys lose focus and drop this very winnable game, it could turn into a downward spiral in the final few weeks of the season.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, host Marcus Mosher invites Patricia Traina of Locked On Giants to preview the upcoming matchup between the Cowboys and the Giants. 

    They also discuss Micah Parsons' rookie season, and where the Giants are at in their rebuild.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

