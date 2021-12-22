Cowboys LISTEN: Injury News On 2 Starters

With a win for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, coupled with losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, the team moved into the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoff Picture.

And their move can be helped by the eventual return from injury of two starters, left Tyron Smith (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin.

Smith, coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday morning, is “much better than he was last week. He won’t practice today, but will work in the rehab group under the direction of trainer Britt Brown.

Jarwin, who has experienced a bit of a lost season due to a hip injury and COVID, is trying to come back in time to contribute in the regular season. The Cowboys are “hoping,'' McCarthy said, that Jarwin might do on-field work next week or the week after as he tries to work his way off IR.

The Cowboys have not finished higher than the second seed since Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott's rookie year in 2016, when they finished with the NFC's top seed. They still have a chance to reach the top seed, but they will need the 11-3 Green Bay Packers to lose one of their final three games (vs. Cleveland Browns, vs. Minnesota Vikings, @ Detroit Lions).

If the Cowboys can win out (vs. Washington Football Team, vs. Arizona Cardinals, @ Philadelphia Eagles), they can at worst grab the second seed, which doesn't reward a bye since an extra Wild Card team was added in 2020, but it does give the team an extra home game during the Divisional Round should America's Team advance.

The team is in its best position it has been in all season long, and as long as the team continues to ride the momentum it has, the Cowboys will have a great chance to make a deep playoff run.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Week 15 win over the Giants on Sunday.

They discuss their place in the NFC, how the defense dominated and why you shouldn't be all that concerned about the offense. Plus, they touch on Micah Parsons' quiet day, how Connor Williams played at left guard and why CeeDee Lamb is suddenly struggling with drops.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!