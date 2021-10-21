Cowboys LISTEN: Super Bowl Favorites? Re-Sign Schultz?

    • October 21, 2021
    Author:

    The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.

    Dak Prescott captains an impressive unit with an airtight offensive line, dynamite running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard and talented receivers with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. And Tony Romo is touting this team as Super Bowl-worthy.

    However, the unsung hero of the offense might be tight end Dalton Schultz.

    The free-agent-to-be is enjoying the best season of his four-year career. Schultz has caught 31 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns. He's on pace to shatter his previous career-high for receiving yards in a season and reach the 1,000 yard plateau.

    If he can continue his pace, he's going to warrant big bucks in free agency and force Jerry Jones to make a difficult decision. Is shelling out money to a tight end with one great season worth it for the Cowboys? Or will Jones elect to use his money on other in-house free agents or intriguing outsiders on the market?

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool play a game of "Buy or Sell?" 

    schultz dak
    They debate if the Cowboys are the favorites in the NFL, whether the Cowboys will sign Schultz over Connor Williams or Michael Gallup and if they are seriously considering starting Terence Steele over La'el Collins.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

