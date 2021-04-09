TCU S Ar'Darius Washington to Cowboys "Come and Get Me"

TCU defensive back Ar'Darius Washington is one of the top safety talents in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was the Cowboys to keep him in Texas

DALLAS - TCU safety Ar'Darius Washington was one of the premier talents at the position in college football during his time in Fort Worth, and now, he is taking his talents to the NFL where he hopes, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will be waiting.

"If you want a ballhawk, come and get me," Said Washington in an interview with 105.3 the Fan's Nosebleed Seats on Thursday night.

A ballhawk is exactly what the Cowboys need, and Washington is one of the best at that in the entire 2021 NFL Draft class.

At just 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds, Washington is a bit undersized for the position in the NFL, however, despite that disadvantage, Washington had five interceptions for TCU in 2019, landing him the Big 12 defensive freshman of the year award in the process.

Unfortunately, that turnover production to a dive in 2020, with Washington failing to secure an interception, but contributing 37 total tackles and four pass deflections in nine games during his sophomore campaign.

Still recognized as a top talent at the position alongside his teammate Trevon Moehrig, Washington decided to forgo his final two seasons of eligibility with the Horned Frogs, and enter the draft.

As it stands, Washington has been mocked anywhere from the No. 11 pick a few months ago, all the way down to the sixth round.

Most recently, that wild fluxation, which is likely due to his lack of size, seems to have settled with Washington projected to land in either the second or third round... hopefully, where Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will be waiting.