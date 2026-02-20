Javonte Williams, Cowboys Contract Talks Stalled Ahead of NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have some major contract decisions to make in the offseason as NFL free agency approaches, with offensive standouts like George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams set to land new deals after breakout seasons.

Much of the discussion around the Cowboys has focused on the team's decision with Pickens, but Williams is just as important to the team's success.

Following the 2025 campaign, the Cowboys and Williams began preliminary contract talks and expressed a desire for the leading rusher to return to Dallas next season. However, contract talks have since stalle.d

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the contract talks have stalled because of Williams' decision to change agents. Currently, he does not have representation.

"The Cowboys front office has taken criticism for not finishing deals with its star players in a timely manner. Well, the Cowboys have tried to take care of business with running back Javonte Williams, but he switched agents and currently doesn’t have one," Watkins wrote. "When the season ended, Cowboys officials started talks with Williams’ agent at the time, then had to halt discussions with the agent change. The question is what to pay Williams? Williams made $3 million last season."

"At least nine running backs average $10 million per season. Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, now entering year 2, is averaging $8.9 million. The Rams’ Kyren Williams signed a contract extension last year worth $33 million with $23 million guaranteed over three years. Is that a good baseline for Williams?"

Last season, Williams carried the ball 252 times for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranked in the top 10 in the league in carries, yards, and scores, and he helped open up the passing game for the Cowboys offense by providing a threatening attack on the ground.

It will be interesting to see what direction the team ultimately goes with Williams, but the hope is that he can return, along with Pickens, so the Cowboys can use their offseason resources on improving on the defensive side of the ball.