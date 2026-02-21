Cowboys' New 2026 NFL Mock Draft Lands Immediate Starter at CB, Star MLB

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are focusing on rebuilding the team's defense during the NFL offseason, and with free agency and two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft around the corner, there will be plenty of opportunity for the team to bring in reinforcements.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker has a clear idea of the way he wants the Cowboys' defense to go, so it will be interesting to see what players he eyes for the future.

Ahead of the Scouting Combine, Cowboys insider Jon Machota participated in a mock draft by The Athletic beat writers to share his projections on the team's best path for the first round.

Machota makes sure to focus on the defensive side of the ball by filling two of the team's biggest areas of need.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen looks on after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After adding talent to Parker's secondary, which could see some serious turnover throughout the offseason, Dallas adds to its linebacking corps which is in desperate need of depth.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy celebrates a play against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy began his college career at Oregon State, starting 12 games as a freshman before transferring to Tennessee. With the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

"The Cowboys went with the best player available at a position of need," Machota wrote. "There are some concerns about McCoy missing all of last season with a torn ACL. But if everything checks out medically, McCoy should start immediately, likely alongside DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel. On paper, that would be an upgraded secondary for first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker."

While Cowboys fans may be uneasy about selecting another cornerback who is coming off a season-ending injury, McCoy possesses the talent to be a first-round pick, and there is a major drop-off in talent at the position once he is off the board.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Last season, Allen was on a tear. The junior linebacker has recorded 80 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

"There was a lot to consider at this pick, including a possible trade back with the Philadelphia Eagles at 23 that fell through after the Panthers’ pick. Dallas’ options were then one of the best remaining pass rushers (Keldric Faulk, Cashius Howell, T.J. Parker or Zion Young), a top safety (Dillon Thieneman or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren) or a top off-ball linebacker," Machota notes.

"The Cowboys’ linebacker play was probably the worst in the league last year. Allen would instantly upgrade the group as their starting middle linebacker, potentially forming a great duo if DeMarvion Overshown can stay healthy."

With linebacker as a major weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.