3 Biggest Overreactions To Dallas Cowboys' Loss To Giants

This wasn’t the way the Dallas Cowboys wanted to start the season. Following months of excitement for a fresh start, the Cowboys were defeated by the New York Giants in a game that was nowhere near as close as the 28-20 score would indicate.

As is often the case, it’s easy to overreact to such a loss, especially when the Dallas franchise is coming off back-to-back losing seasons.

Dallas fans shouldn’t panic, though. As head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, they lost mile one of a 17-mile marathon. That being said, here’s a look at three of the biggest overreactions that we don’t need to believe after one game.

3. The offense is regressing

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a pass before being tackled by New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defense was a letdown for sure, but arguably more alarming was the way the offense played on Sunday night. Dallas struggled to find much rhythm at all, beginning with a three-and-out on the opening drive. The issues continued from there with George Pickens dropping multiple passes while Javonte Williams struggled to find much success on the ground. Throw in an ugly Dak Prescott interception and it’s easy to say the offense is regressing.

That’s not the case, however. Fans need to remember that the Cowboys don’t play their starters in the preseason and while this prevents injuries, it can also lead to some slow starts. That was the case in 2025 when CeeDee Lamb had some shocking drops in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead of panicking, just take a deep breath and remember there are far too many stars on offense for their issues to continue. Prescott will have another monster season and this game will be a distant memory for them before long.

2. Christian Parker is Matt Eberflus with more swag

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Social media is full of jokes after the Dallas defense struggled in the opener. It wasn’t just fans bashing them either as Cris Collinsworth said he noticed no difference from the terrible defense they played under Matt Eberflus in 2025.

It’s true that Christian Parker’s debut couldn’t have gone much worse, but we have to remember two things before calling this a failure. The first is that Parker has never been a defensive coordinator in the NFL and he was going against a New York coaching staff that has Matt Nagy and Greg Roman working together. Throw in Brian Callahan, and they have three wildly experienced offensive coaches who put on a clinic.

The second thing to remember is that Parker had six new starters to work with, as well as many other new players coming in off the bench. Expecting them to be in midseason form in Week 1 would be foolish.

That doesn’t mean Parker and the defense deserve a pass. But we need to see more before deciding if this was an example of a rookie being outcoached by a group with far more experience, or if this is a legit problem.

1. Cowboys must make a blockbuster trade

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be calls for Dallas to mortgage the future for a defensive player after this one, with Maxx Crosby atop the wish list. While adding Crosby would be a brilliant move, the Cowboys can’t head to the negotiating table with a sense of panic.

Rather than making a knee-jerk reaction, they must break down what happened on Sunday. The truth is no pass-rusher would have made a huge difference on Sunday because Jaxson Dart rarely had to hold the ball for long. He was killing the Cowboys with passes to the flat and when pressure did come, he was able to get rid of the ball since the secondary was leaving people wide open.

Before going out and sending future picks for premium players, Dallas has to get their scheme figured out. Otherwise, adding a superstar will be nothing but lipstick on a pig.

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