Brian Schottenheimer Not Panicking After Cowboys' 'Humbling' Loss To Giants

The Dallas Cowboys walked away from MetLife Stadium on Sunday night with their tail between their legs, after kicking off the 2026-27 NFL season with a stinker against the NFC East rival New York Giants.

Dallas got off to a slow start and was never able to recover, while the defense was unable to get any stops. It was reminiscent of the putrid defense from a year ago.

After entering the season with a lot of hype and high expectations, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was "humbled" by the poor performance from his team.

“As a football team, we were pretty poor,” Schottenheimer said following the game. “This is a humbling business, and we got humbled tonight. That’s what I told the guys. We lost mile one of a 17-mile marathon, and we have to be better, and we will be better.”

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Schottenheimer was let down by the team's disappointing performance, and directly called out the team's young players, he is not ready to sound the alarm. After all, it's a long season, and the Cowboys have a lot of new players who are still coming together.

Brian Schottenheimer Not Panicking After Week 1 Letdown

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“This one feels pretty bad just because at the end of the day, we just didn’t perform the way we’re capable of playing. We didn’t play defense the way we’re capable of playing. We didn’t play offense in the first half the way we’re capable of playing.

“We’re not going to panic. This is a long season, and we know we’re not going to go undefeated.”

It's going to be a crucial week for the Cowboys, who need to bounce back after failing to live up to their own expectations to kick off the year. Everyone will need to pinpoint where it all went wrong against New York and focus on improving. From a lack of discipline to starting off slow, the Cowboys need to have a much cleaner performance in Week 2.

Luckily for the Cowboys, they face another familiar foe in Week 2, when they welcome the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium. Washington pushed the Philadelphia Eagles to the brink in Week 1, so it won't be any easy taske. However, the Cowboys can not afford to start the season 0-2 in the division.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

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