3 Reasons for Cowboys Fans to Be Excited and 2 Reasons to Worry

Offseasons are rarely quiet for the Dallas Cowboys, but this year, it's been largely good noise for a change.

Dallas hasn't had any contract drama, thanks in large part to wide receiver George Pickens buying in with the franchise tag. Pickens could have held out for a long-term deal, but decided he was best served showing up and proving he deserves a big payday in 2027.

The lack of drama has fans feeling excited, and for good reason. That doesn't mean there shouldn't be some worries as the team takes the field in Week 1. Here we look at the primary reasons for both as the Cowboys approach the 2026 campaign.

Reason for excitement: New defensive playmakers

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has an entirely remade defense led by first-round pick Caleb Downs. The Ohio State product will play in the nickel as well as at safety, filling multiple roles in defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme. Downs is just one of many new faces on defense as he's joined by fellow first-round pick Malachi Lawrence. The UCF product will work in an EDGE rotation with trade acquisition Rashan Gary and free agency signing Von Miller.

The Cowboys also added Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham at linebacker, Cobie Durant and Jalen Thompson in the secondary, and Jonathan Bullard and Otito Ogbonnia on the defensive line. Those moves should give their fans excitement that things could be much better this year than they were in 2025.

Reason for worry: Time for new DC to find his groove

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new faces are welcome, but expecting the Cowboys to be an elite defense in Week 1 would be unrealistic. Parker is entering his first season in the role and all the changes could lead to some growing pains. The good news is that they face the New York Giants in Week 1, a team that doesn't have a high-powered offense. That could help them find their rhythm, but fans need to temper expectations until they see this team in action.

Reason for excitement: Dak Prescott fully locked in

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott is one of the more heavily-criticized quarterbacks in the NFL, which comes with wearing the star. He's put up some elite numbers throughout his career, but he knows his overall career will be judged for the way he performs in the postseason.

Prescott said he won't shy away from that pressure and is doing all he can to "manifest" a Super Bowl in Dallas. He has the weapons and the comfort with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and isn't shy about his focus. That should be enough to fire up Cowboys nation.

Reason for worry: Offensive tackles are a question mark

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no position that should worry fans nearly as much as offensive tackle. The coaches are adamant that Tyler Guyton is ready for a big leap at left tackle in year three, which would be huge considering his inconsistent play during his first two years. Even if Guyton is up to the task, the Cowboys still have concerns on the right side.

Terence Steele has had just as many, if not more, concerns as Guyton. Brian Schottenheimer recently gave a troubling update, calling out Steele's lack of consistency. The Cowboys added competition in Broderick Jones, but he wasn't a sure thing during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's talent, but Dallas needs multiple players to step up this year to keep from derailing an otherwise explosive offense.

Reason for excitement: Uncommon offensive continuity

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of their explosive offense, the main reason for excitement among Cowboys fans has to be the fact that all 11 starters from 2025 returned. That type of consistency is uncommon and even though replacing one of their tackles could have helped, fans should expect similar success to what they had in 2025.

It wasn't a guarantee that they could keep everyone together, with George Pickens and Javonte Williams each entering free agency. Williams wound up signing a team-friendly deal, whereas Pickens is playing on the franchise tag, which should give him even more motivation. Even with the concerns on the line, the Dallas offense is the primary reason fans should feel good about their chances in 2026.

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