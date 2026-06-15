3 Cowboys Veterans With Most To Prove Entering Mandatory Minicamp

Mandatory minicamp begins this week for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team scheduled to be at The Star beginning Tuesday, June 16. There will be three practices, with the final being on Thursday, June 18.

One of the biggest stories leading up to camp has been whether George Pickens will attend. Pickens, who signed the franchise tag Dallas placed on him this offseason, recently gave a non-committal answer when asked if would show up, leading to plenty of speculation.

Outside of Pickens, there's plenty more to keep an eye on as the Cowboys prepare for year two under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Here's a look at a few of those storylines as we identify three veterans who have a lot to prove this year.

Tyler Guyton, LT

Dallas Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Coach Schottenheimer recently confirmed that Tyler Guyton has to fight to keep his starting job this season, with Nate Thomas being given the opportunity to steal it away.

A first-round pick in 2024, Guyton has all the tools to be a success and has shown flashes. He's also had issues in pass protection while dealing with injuries this past season. As I wrote recently, Thomas might not be a huge threat overall, but Guyton still has a lot to prove as he enters his third season in the league.

Rashan Gary, EDGE

Green Bay Packers EDGE Rashan Gary against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In need of a pass-rusher to anchor the defense, the Cowboys tried to trade for Maxx Crosby, but were unsuccessful. Once that ship sailed, they turned their attention to Rashan Gary, who was added in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Gary comes to Dallas with plenty of experience and has had a lot of success. He enters his eighth season in the league with 271 tackles and 46.5 sacks. Gary has never recorded 10 sacks in a single season and while it would be great to see him hit that number, he still doesn't need to do so for this trade to be a success.

He does, however, need to prove he's capable of generating consistent pressure off the edge while also doing his job against the run. That's something he's done throughout his career, but the spotlight on him is much larger in 2026.

DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It's hard to find a late-round draft pick who burst onto the scene for the Cowboys the way DaRon Bland did in 2022. The fifth-round pick from Fresno State had 14 interceptions during his first two seasons, and racked up five pick-sixes in 2023.

Since then, he's dealt with multiple foot injuries and has just one interception the past two seasons. Despite his recent struggles, the Cowboys signed Bland to a four-year, $92 million deal, something he said surprised him.

Entering the 2026 season, Bland is expected to be the team's No. 1 cornerback, but it's fair to ask how long his leash will be under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They already moved on from Osa Odighizuwa, who wasn't an ideal fit for Parker, and there is a potential out in Bland's deal after this season. That's why he enters minicamp with more to prove than anyone else on this roster.

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