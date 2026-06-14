Cowboys Still Expect George Pickens at Mandatory Minicamp

It wouldn't be the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys if there wasn't at least a hint of drama. Once again, the biggest question surrounding the team is all about a contract.

That was the case in 2024 when they took their time working on extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, which resulted in a holdout from Lamb. Last season, they were unable to come to terms with Micah Parsons, eventually trading him to the Green Bay Packers.

This offseason, the drama isn't as intense as the past two seasons, but there's still one lingering question hovering over one of their biggest stars. George Pickens, who was traded to Dallas in 2025 with just one year remaining on his rookie deal, was scheduled for free agency.

Will George Pickens attend mandatory minicamp?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Dallas wasn't ready to commit long-term, instead using the franchise tag on the explosive wideout. Pickens signed the tag, which seemed to put any doubt about his status to rest, but things are never that easy with the Cowboys. Pickens recently stirred up more doubt when he gave a non-committal answer when asked if he will attend next week's mandatory minicamp. Despite this, Cowboys insider Jon Machota says the front office still expects him to be in attendance.

“They still expect him to be there for mandatory minicamp, but even like Dak was saying, when he is there, if he does show up, don’t expect him to just all the sudden be with the 1s and doing everything," Machota said while appearing on Cowboys Collective. "They don’t want him to do too much and all the sudden he suffers a setback or some type of injury and then all the sudden he is going to training camp with some type of issue.

Of course, the team expecting Pickens to attend and Pickens actually attending are two different things. That said, it helps the Cowboys that Pickens and his team were reportedly unable to get any traction when seeking a potential trade, leaving him with very little leverage.

Machota on Cowboys receiving corps

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin runs after making a catch as New York Giants cornerback Art Green. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Pickens sitting out during the team's voluntary practices, Machota said Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all got time with the first team. He also said Valdes-Scantling has been impressive, but has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster since he doesn't have experience on special teams.

Dallas feels good about their depth at the position, but keeping Pickens on the field will be key to having another explosive season on that side of the ball.

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