Tuesday was the first day that the entire Dallas Cowboys organization was in Oxnard for 2026 training camp, and the front office held its opening press conference. Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones were in attendance as always, as was head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas touched on several topics, including the perception that their offseason was a quiet one. Jerry Jones doesn't agree with that, saying they focused on adding plenty of talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. In addition to the obvious topics about coaching and personnel changes, here's a look at six things we learned from their opening presser.

Dak Prescott has Cowboys thinking Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott made waves when he boarded his plane for Oxnard wearing a T-shirt commemorating the team's Super Bowl XXX victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1995 season. Prescott made it no secret that he hopes to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys, and Jerry Jones said he likes the way Prescott is approaching things. Jones added that the star quarterback is a big part of making that become a reality.

"I like the idea of thinking positive of what we're going to work for. That's good to me, to be positive. Especially coming from him. He's a big part. He's got a first-hand feel for what we can do, certainly on his side of the ball. I like it. I like for him to be thinking of that success level," Jones said.

Jones added that he doesn't believe the media sees the Cowboys as contenders, but he appreciates being overlooked.

"You guys don't expect us to be a contender in the Super Bowl, and I like that, but I think we've put the pieces together to do it," Jones said.

Schottenheimer later added that he won't shy away from the Super Bowl being the ultimate goal. He did say that we still "have to trust the process" as they build a contending team.

Update on Donovan Ezeiruaku, DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer also addressed the injury situation, specifically being asked about Donovan Ezeiruaku and DaRon Bland. Ezeiruaku had hip surgery this offseason, while Bland dealt with foot injuries over the past two years. The head coach said both players aren't ready to practice, adding that nobody is starting training camp on any injury list.

Cowboys could look for more talent, Maxx Crosby update

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks during a news conference during organized team activities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things got interesting when Jerry Jones was asked about Maxx Crosby, a player that the Cowboys pursued in trade talks this offseason. When asked why the Cowboys walked away from Crosby after his trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through, Jones said that the Cowboys never walked away.

He wouldn't go as far as to say Dallas is still actively pursuing Crosby, which would be tampering. He did, however, say he spoke with somebody as recently as Monday about a potential trade. Stephen Jones also said the Cowboys are not finished, claiming that they are entertaining the idea of adding players "as we speak."

Tyler Guyton remains the starting LT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During OTAs, Schottenheimer said that starting left tackle Tyler Guyton would have to battle Nate Thomas to keep his starting spot. Apparently that battle ended before it started.

The head coach said on Tuesday that Guyton would begin the season as the left tackle, and added that Tyler Smith will remain at left guard. Smith played at tackle during parts of the 2025 season, and while he has been an All-Pro guard, there was some speculation that he could be moved to the outside. That won't happen as it appears the Cowboys are giving Guyton at least one more chance to secure the coveted blindside spot.

Quinnen Williams extension could be incoming

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jalen Carter signing a massive extension on Tuesday, it was only natural that the Cowboys brass was asked about Quinnen Williams. Stephen Jones said Dallas was absolutely open to an extension, adding that they want the star defensive tackle there "for the long haul." Jones even said that they've already had conversations with Williams' agent, suggesting an extension could happen sooner rather than later.

George Pickens could stay in Dallas long-term

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another possible contract extension was mentioned during Tuesday's press conference, with George Pickens being brought up. Following a breakout season in 2025, Pickens is playing on a one-year franchise tag, which will pay him $27.3 million.

His performance, however, suggests he can earn much more than that which is led to speculation that Pickens could be gone in 2027. Jerry Jones doesn't agree, saying that he sees a scenario where Pickens remains with the team for a long time.

"Make no mistake about it: George [Pickens] could be a Cowboy for a long, long time to come," Jones said.

Dallas would have to get creative with their salary cap in order to make a long-term extension work, but if he puts up numbers similar to what he did in 2025, it would be well worth it to figure this one out.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —