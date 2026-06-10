Is Dallas Cowboys LT Competition Actually Open or Being Used For Motivation?

Superstar left tackle Tyron Smith left the Dallas Cowboys in free agency ahead of the 2024 season. The Cowboys decided to turn to the NFL draft to look for his replacement, selecting Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton at No. 29 overall.

Throughout his first two seasons in the league, Guyton is still trying to develop into the player the Cowboys believed he could be. He's struggled with consistency, especially in pass protection, and injuries limited him to just 10 games in 2025.

Now entering his third season, the Cowboys have made it clear that Guyton has to step things up. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer put Guyton on notice by announcing there would be a competition for the left tackle position, something Albert Breer said he finds interesting, especially since he will be competing with Nate Thomas, who was selected 204 picks after Guyton.

"It was very interesting to see Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer opening the pivotal left tackle spot on his line to competition—with former first-rounder Tyler Guyton working to fend off Nathan Thomas, who went 204 picks after he did in the 2024 draft. Dallas has developed Thomas, and he stepped in admirably to make four starts last year," Breer wrote.

Is this really an open competition

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Breer also quoted Schottenheimer, who said the competition is designed to get the best out of both players, but specifically said Guyton was going to have to earn his job this season.

“We’re going to make Tyler earn it,” Schottenheimer said via Breer. “Tyler and Nate Thomas are competing for the starting left tackle [spot]. Why? Because we think that’s going to get the best out of Tyler Guyton. And the best out of Nate Thomas."

Those words make it sound as though Schottenheimer doesn't want there to be a true open competition. Instead, this sounds like a way to try and light a much-needed fire under the Guyton. That's not a bad idea, since they know Guyton has the physical traits and athleticism to be a star, but has yet to put it all together.

Tyler Guyton is getting all the right help entering year three

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

This past season, Guyton was ranked 71st out of 89 offensive tackles by PFF, earning a 57.5 overall. He was decent in run blocking with a 64.9, but his 50.0 in pass protection was 81st at the position.

Guyton understands he needs to clean up his technique, and this offseason, he's been putting in the work. I wrote earlier about how he's been working with Tyron Smith, as has Terence Steele and the rest of the tackles on the roster.

He was also praised recently by teammate Tyler Smith, who was a guest on Terron Armstead's podcast and said Guyton's confidence and attention to detail has improved. Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, also said during the same podcast that he's been working with Guyton.

These are all positive signs for the young man who is entering a crucial season.

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