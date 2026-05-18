3 Dallas Cowboys Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

We're just a couple of weeks away from the Dallas Cowboys kicking off their OTAs with their first sessions on June 1. These practices will be voluntary, with the mandatory minicamps beginning on June 16.

The Cowboys, as is always the case, will have plenty of storylines to follow, including whether George Pickens attends any of the voluntary work after signing his franchise tag earlier this offseason.

As for the rest of the roster, let's take some time to look at three players who will be fighting for their jobs this season, beginning with OTAs.

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Jonathan Mingo was turning heads with one big play after another during training camp. Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez even said he went from "laughing stock to potential breakout star." Unfortunately, Mingo's breakout was stalled when he suffered a knee injury and began the season on the IR.

Mingo played in just six games, finishing with one catch for 25 yards. He now enters a critical season where he has a chance to win the WR5 job, but will have stiff competition. Dallas signed veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling and has second-year receiver Traeshon Holden as well as rookie Anthony Smith fighting for that same spot.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs after a catch during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The 2023 NFL draft hasn't worked out exceptionally well. First-round pick Mazi Smith is already gone, and second-round selection Luke Schoonmaker has struggled to live up to expectations. After three seasons, Schoonmaker has 49 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns.

His numbers declined in 2025 and he's going to be in danger of losing his spot to Brevyn Spann-Ford. Behind him, Princeton Fant and UDFA Michael Trigg are both capable of claiming the TE3 spot, putting Schoonmaker firmly on the bubble.

Marist Liufau, OLB

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty runs after the catch as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We noted earlier this offseason that the Cowboys were planning a change for third-year linebacker Marist Liufau, moving him to the outside linebacker role. Liufau has shown promise throughout his first two seasons, but has not been able to carve out a starting role.

Christian Parker believes he can use his speed to cause issues on the edge, but it won't be easy for Liufau to make the 53-man roster. He's not only learning a new position, but he will have to earn a spot at a position that includes Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams, and James Houston.

There might not be any superstar pass-rushers, but Liufau has his work cut out for him as he fights for a job.

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