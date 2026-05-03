Cowboys UDFA Michael Trigg Drawing Major Praise From Brian Schottenheimer

It's still early in the offseason, but the Dallas Cowboys have already seen several of their younger players stand out during rookie minicamp.

Unsurprisingly, No. 11 overall pick Caleb Downs has been the most talked about player. He's also been the one who has stood out as the most pro ready, impressing teammates with his versatility and ability to pick up the playbook quickly.

He's not the only one who is earning praise, however. Undrafted free agent tight end Michael Trigg, who joined the team with immense potential, has caught the attention of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said Trigg can "make game-changing" plays.

“We’ve all seen the highlight reel catches and things that he did at Baylor—it’s impressive," Schottenheimer said. "You talk about a guy that can stretch the field vertically, and make game-changing ‘wow’ type plays attacking the middle of the field.”

Michael Trigg had a long journey to the NFL

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trigg spent five seasons in the NCAA, playing for three different teams. He began playing for the USC Trojans in 2021, catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. He then transferred to Ole Miss, playing two seasons with the Rebels.

Trigg had 21 receptions for 221 yards and four touchdowns while appearing in just 10 games over two years with Ole Miss. He then went to Baylor in 2024, finally hitting his stride.

During his final two years in the NCAA, Trigg recorded 80 receptions for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns. He was an excellent field-stretcher for the Bears, but really stood out due to his incredible arm length and unbelievable catch radius.

While his traits should have appealed to every team, Trigg still went undrafted due to being a raw player who might be seen as a project. In Dallas, he has a great shot of not only making the 53-man roster, but could eventually carve out a role as a pass-catching tight end.

Cowboys have a knack for finding undrafted tight ends

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and fullback Hunter Luepke celebrate after a touchdown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas is often praised for its ability to scout players during the draft process, and that includes finding undrafted players who can contribute.

In recent years, they've been able to find multiple tight ends after the draft who were able to turn into role players. Peyton Hendershot, who was signed in 2022 out of Indiana was a receiving threat as a TE3 for two seasons. John Stephens Jr. was signed in 2023 and became a preseason star. Back-to-back torn ACL injuries in 2023 and 2024 hurt his chances of making the team, but he was a legit talent.

Currently, they have Princeton Fant and Brevyn Spann-Ford as backups behind Jake Ferguson. Fant, who was also signed in 2023, has been used as a tight end and H-back while Spann-Ford, signed in 2024, has been a blocking specialist who has flashed as a receiving option.

Trigg will now look to make his mark, and honestly might have the highest ceiling of the bunch.

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