3 Primary Reasons Dallas Cowboys Can Claim NFC East Title in 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East the past two seasons, with the Dallas Cowboys last taking the crown in 2023.

Entering the 2026 season, Philadelphia is again the favorites to win the division, but there's plenty of hope in Dallas that they can change that. Here we look at the coaching staff and roster and identify three primary reasons to believe the Cowboys will be the ones to finish on top of the standings in their division.

3. Defense isn't elite, but has few holes

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown go through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Dallas defense was awful last season, there's just no other way to put it. There's plenty of excitement about the changes on that side of the ball, with former Philadelphia Eagles pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker taking over as defensive coordinator.

It's practically impossible for Parker's unit to be worse than what we saw a year ago, but beyond that, there's plenty to like about this group. There might not be a superstar on the edge, and they're going to be relying heavily on rookie safety Caleb Downs, but overall there are very few holes throughout the defense.

The Cowboys could use some more depth at inside linebacker and cornerback, mainly to protect themselves in case of injury, but the current starting 11 isn't bad. With the offensive weapons they have, that's all they need to be.

2. Brian Schottenheimer is building the right culture

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

When he was first hired as the head coach in 2025, Brian Schottenheimer said he wanted to "build the greatest culture in professional sports." It's hard to say he succeeded after a 7-9-1 campaign, but it's also clear that the team has the right attitude.

There was near-perfect attendance during OTAs, with George Pickens being the only one to skip the voluntary portion. Pickens did arrive for mandatory minicamp, which was the best possible result. A huge reason for that is his belief in what the team is building, and that has a lot to do with Schottenheimer.

Add in the impressive collection of coaches on the staff and it's clear that Coach Schotty has the team trending in the right direction.

1. Cowboys still have the top QB in the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels was great as a rookie and Jalen Hurts has a Super Bowl ring, but if anyone watches all four quarterbacks in the NFC East and doesn't believe Dak Prescott is the best, they are either lying to themselves or need their eyes checked.

Daniels and Hurts will do more damage with their legs than Prescott, but neither has the pocket awareness or accuracy Prescott possesses. Dak is coming off another strong campaign which saw him throw for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. That was the fourth time in his career that Prescott topped 4,000 yards and the fourth time he hit at least 30 touchdown passes.

Hurts, Daniels, and Jaxson Dart have yet to top 4,000 yards with Daniels and Hurts each topping out at 25 touchdown passes. Throw in Prescott's leadership and the comparisons aren't close. Yes, running the ball from the quarterback position is exciting and can be dangerous, but the best teams win when their signal-callers can pick apart a defense, and Dak does this far better than anyone else in the East.

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