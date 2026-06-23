Dak Prescott Left Out of Top 10 in Latest Fantasy Rankings Snub

Dak Prescott was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL this past season. While the Dallas Cowboys finished 7-9-1 overall, Prescott led one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

Dallas was second in the league with 4,527 passing yards and fifth with 31 touchdown passes. Prescott himself finished with 4,552 yards and had 30 touchdown passes against just 10 interceptions.

When it comes to fantasy football, those numbers were good enough that Prescott finished as the 15th-highest scorer overall and he was the sixth-highest scoring quarterback in ESPN's PPR format. Despite his success in 2025, Prescott was somehow left off of ESPN's latest top 10 fantasy quarterbacks for the 2026 season.

Who made ESPN's top 10 list?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen rolls out during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In all fairness, there are some excellent quarterbacks on the list, but leaving Prescott off feels like a snub given the way he performed in 2025. That said, here's a full look at ESPN's top 10 QBs along with their ranking from 2026.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (1) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (19) Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (7) Drake Maye, New England Patriots (2) Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (33) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (28) Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (12) Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (6) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (3) Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (22)

It's worth noting that players such as Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, and Brock Purdy all missed time due to injury, which explains their low ranking in 2025. It's also worth pointing out that Trevor Lawrence, who was fourth in 2025, and Caleb Williams, who was fifth, were also left out of the current ranking.

Why Dak Prescott's exclusion is a snub

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Even with players such as Jackson, Burrow, and Daniels capable of surpassing Prescott if they can stay healthy, this feels like a rather big snub for the Dallas signal-caller.

Prescott is not only coming off a fantastic season, but every starter from the 2025 campaign is returning in 2026. That means he will also have uncommon continuity as well as extra confidence in running head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense.

Even more confusing is the fact that Prescott is the lowest-rated quarterback in the NFC East, with Jaxson Dart even surpassing him. Of course, none of this will matter to Prescott and the Cowboys if they can return to their winning ways, but it's another interesting example of Dak being undervalued.

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