Despite Historic Start To Cowboys Career, Tyler Smith Has 1 Big Issue To Fix

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted guard Tyler Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they hit a home run.

Smith has proven to be one of the better offensive linemen in the NFL, regardless of position, during his career. The Tulsa product has notched three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and one All-Pro nod (second team) over the past three years.

With Smith securing three Pro Bowls by the age of 24, he is off to a historic start to his career. According to Nick Eatman of the team's official website, Smith is one of just three guards in NFL history to accomplish that feat, along with Trai Turner and Quenton Nelson.

However, Smith's career hasn't been without hiccups and he has a very clear point of emphasis going into his fifth season: overcoming his propensity to commit penalties.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Smith has piled up 44 over his first four years in the league and has led the Cowboys in flags three times. In 2025, Smith's 11 penalties were the most among guards.

That just goes to show you, even the best players always have something to work on. For Smith, it's not committing penalties.

Tyler Smith moving to left tackle?

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The 2026 season could see a significant change in Smith's career, as the Cowboys have considered moving him to left tackle permanently. Smith got a look there over the final three games of 2025 while Tyler Guyton was on the shelf, and his transition was seamless, allowing just one sack and five pressures.

If you ask him, Smith has no desire to move over to left tackle, but he is willing to do so if that's what's best for the Cowboys.

“I’m an All-Pro guard, bro. That’s the simple truth," he said. "We’ll see what happens. We’ll have those conversations. Gotta see where everybody’s head is at.”

The Cowboys' desire to move Smith to left tackle stems from the struggles Guyton has had over his first two years in the NFL.

In 2025, Guyton missed seven games because of injury and wasn't effective when on the field, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 50.0, which ranked 81st out of 89 qualified tackles.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Guyton hasn't been the only issue at tackle for the Cowboys, though. Terence Steele has been a shell of himself ever since signing a big contract extension in 2023. The problem with moving Smith to left tackle is that the Cowboys will have to rely on career backup T.J. Bass to secure Smith's spot, and Bass' lack of starting experience makes him a wild card.

One player to keep an eye on at both guard and tackle is 2026 draft pick Drew Shelton, who played tackle at Penn State but is also going to get looks at guard, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed.

"We’re looking forward to throwing (Shelton) in the mix with Guyton and Nate Thomas and those guys, and he’ll be a left tackle that’s got some guard versatility, but we also expect him to be able to swing to the other side as well," Schottenheimer said.

As much attention as there has been on the defense, it's easy to forget that not everything is settled on the other side of the ball for the Cowboys. Clearly, that is the case along the offensive line.

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