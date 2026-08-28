4 Dallas Cowboys With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 3 vs. Saints

Business is about to pick up for the Dallas Cowboys' offseason.

Not only will the Cowboys play their final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Friday night, they will then trim their roster down to 53 players on Sunday.

It goes without saying how crucial this exhibition game is for those players who are competing for backup roles and roster spots in general.

Here's four players who fall into those categories with the most to prove in the exhibition contest against New Orleans.

Sam Howell

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell (16) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howell once looked to be in the driver's seat for the QB2 job in the competition against Joe Milton, but things have shifted after two preseason games.

Milton has looked like the better quarterback in both contests, plain and simple, and now Howell is up against it in the preseason finale. If he fails to show out and play better than Milton, Howell is likely going to get cut in favor of the Tennessee product.

Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue has been having a strong offseason and there has definitely been improvement there. However, Malik Davis has not gone away and, in the view of many, he's the favorite to be the team's RB2.

Blue is going to be involved regardless of where he lands on the depth chart, but if he doesn't jump Davis in the competition, his snaps will be fewer and further between.

The second-year back needs to show a little bit of everything on Friday night, and especially physicality when running the football and reliable pass protection.

Drew Shelton

Dallas Cowboys tackle Drew Shelton (67) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With training camp and two preseason games in the books, it's hard to be optimistic about Shelton, who has simply looked overmatched overall in his reps.

If Shelton wasn't a 2026 fourth-round pick, he would likely be left off the initial 53-man roster. We think his draft status will save him, but Shelton needs to show that isn't the only reason the Cowboys are keeping him over more worthy players.

Marist Liufau

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two disappointing years to begin his career, Liufau has been working at edge rusher this offseason. Unfortunately for him, he hasn't done much to stand out, which leaves his roster spot in serious jeopardy.

What Liufau does have working for him is experience on special teams and the versatility to play inside and outside linebacker.

But if the Cowboys view him as more of an edge rusher, he's got a big problem because both Sam Williams and James Houston are more established at the position and there's probably just one spot up for grabs at outside linebacker.

Liufau must show the Cowboys that he has made progress or else he could be left out in the cold on cutdown day.