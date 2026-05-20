49ers' Osa Odighizuwa Already Bringing Intensity To Cowboys Revenge Game

The Dallas Cowboys made several moves to kick off the 2026 NFL offseason with the goal of improving on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, the Cowboys fielded the No. 30-ranked overall defense in the league, so it was clear that changes were necessary.

It all started with the firing of Matt Eberflus and the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, before the team began revamping its personnel in free agency.

While Dallas signed a handful of players who could become immediate contributors, they also parted ways with familiar faces. Among those players was star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who the team traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick.

Odighizuwa is now in the NFC West, but he will be making a return to AT&T Stadium during the 2026 season, when the Cowboys host the 49ers in Week 10 on Sunday, November 15.

Dallas and San Francisco have a long-standing rivalry, and Odighizuwa has been part of that, so he's already bringing the intensity that he knows he will need when he steps onto the field with his new team.

Osa Odighizuwa Is Ready For Revenge

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Odighizuwa recently sat down with Super Bowl champion cornerback Richard Sherman to discuss the upcoming season, when he made it clear that he already has the Cowboys game circled on his calendar.

“Speaking to the rivalry, this is a game that for a long time, it’s the game that you got a picture on a dart board and you’re throwing the knife at the picture, and now I just take down the picture, and I put up the other picture, and I’m on the other side of it, but the energy is exactly the same," Odighizuwa said.

The Cowboys' offensive line will have its hands full with Odighizuwa across the line, especially if he comes out with a chip on his shoulder. Luckily, Dallas has one of the best interior offensive lines in the league when healthy, so it's going to be a fun matchup to watch when the game finally rolls around.

And, considering the game is in Week 10 of the regular season, it could be a key game for both teams to set them up for a late-season push and a potential playoff run.

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