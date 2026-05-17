4 New Dallas Cowboys Players Who Could Make or Break the 2026 Season

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were more active in free agency than they have been in recent years. Knowing they needed to improve their defense, they added multiple players who fit new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's vision.

The additions continued during the 2026 NFL draft. Not only did the Cowboys select safety Caleb Downs and EDGE Machai Lawrence in Round 1, but they also used five of their seven picks on defenders while adding another defender, Dee Winters, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

With the new season quickly approaching, the Cowboys will be relying heavily on Parker and the revamped defense to get them back into the playoff picture. That said, these four players will be the ones to make or break their 2026 campaign.

Dee Winters, LB

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The linebacker position was one of the weakest on the roster last season for Dallas, which is why they swung a trade for Dee Winters. He's slated to be the starting inside linebacker next to DeMarvion Overshown, who recently said the league hasn't seen him at his best yet.

Overshown has been a difference-maker, but his durability is concerning. That's why Winters is such an important addition. He's been far more durable than Overshown and is coming off his best season with 101 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one interception. Dallas will look to Overshown and even rookie Jaishawn Barham for splash plays, but Winters is the steadying force they need.

Cobie Durant, CB

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant signals during an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis named the addition of Cobie Durant the "most underappreciated move" the Cowboys made this offseason and his assessment is spot-on. Durant is coming off a strong season that saw him record 40 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. He brings much-needed coverage skill to the secondary, earning a 67.4 from PFF, which was 38th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks.

Durant continued to excel in the postseason, recording three more interceptions and breaking up another seven passes in three games. He's overly confident and even with DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel on the roster, Durant will be on the field often this season and will help determine the trajectory of their defense.

Rashan Gary, EDGE

Green Bay Packers OLB Rashan Gary against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fans had their hearts set on a big-name such as Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson, but the Cowboys ended up with Rashan Gary. While he's never recorded more than 9.5 sacks in a single season, Gary is still a capable pass-rusher who excels in run defense.

More importantly, he's someone Christian Parker believes can set the edge in Dallas. They don't need him to be Crosby, but if Gary can serve as a veteran leader who records at least seven or eight sacks in 2026, he will be a great help for this rebuilt defense.

Caleb Downs, DB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

There might not be another rookie facing as much pressure to perform in 2026 than Caleb Downs. While others will be expected to eventually become the face of their franchise, Downs will be asked to lead a complete defensive makeover from the minute he steps on the field.

Not every rookie can live up to those expectations, but Downs is ready for the challenge and is already winning over teammates with his approach. He's likely to spend most of his time in the slot, but beyond that, Downs will be one of the key communicators who helps the Cowboys secondary get on, and stay on the same page.

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