Michael Irvin Says It Pains Him Seeing Troy Aikman Help Miami Instead of Cowboys

After leading the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins, Troy Aikman has gone on to have one of the most successful broadcasting careers as well. Despite being one of the biggest names in that profession, Aikman has also shown an interest in working in a front office.

This offseason, he got the chance to do that as the Miami Dolphins brought in Aikman for a temporary consultant job. He helped owner Stephen Ross select a new coach and general manager, then stuck around to advise the team leading into the NFL draft.

Time will tell if his help turns the organization around, but one of Aikman’s former teammates believes Miami had the perfect person to lean on. While appearing on the DLLS podcast, Michael Irvin said it brings him pain that Dallas never gave him that shot, calling it “criminal” not to reach out to Aikman.

Michael Irvin wanted Troy Aikman to help in Dallas

Miami Hurricanes former player Michael Irvin against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“It does pain me to see that. I mean, I think it's criminal for any club not to try to just glean as much as you can from a guy like Troy Aikman, whose job is to go and talk to teams, talk to coaches, and bring an understanding of what's going on behind the scenes to the world. So he understands each thing that's going on in your organization. I mean, there is no better place for information than to get it from a guy like Troy.”

Troy Aikman was open to working with the Cowboys

Television commentator Troy Aikman speaks before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Irvin, who was Aikman’s WR1 for all three Super Bowl wins, said Aikman wanted to be able to help in Dallas, saying he wanted a role similar to what John Elway held with the Denver Broncos.

“Troy wanted a John Elway situation here in Dallas. And I know he wanted it and certainly he's earned it. But it's not going to happen.”

Earlier this offseason, I wrote about how Aikman admitted he wanted a similar role with the Cowboys. He called it an ideal situation to work in Dallas, since it’s where he lives and where he spent his entire NFL career.

Aikman also said he knew it would never happen with the way Jerry Jones structured the organization. While others look for the best talent possible, Jones has put his children in the most important roles.

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