Less than 24 hours after getting benched, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went scorched earth on head coach Mike McCarthy and revealed several issues he has had with the team while also noting those issues were prevalent during McCarthy's coaching stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers made the allegations on "The Pat McAfee Show" in what is one of the most wild situations we've seen in the NFL in quite some time.

Rodgers noted that everything he saw out of McCarthy, which includes some very inexcusable and embarrassing things if true, were issues he had with the Cowboys, and before that, with the Green Bay Packers.

"I looked into what happened in Dallas, and it's the same thing that happened for 10 years in Green Bay," Rodgers said, citing people who worked with McCarthy in both Dallas and Green Bay.

Here's a look at some of the things Rodgers mentioned about McCarthy from their time together with the Steelers.

Rodgers: McCarthy fell asleep in meetings

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the revelations from Rodgers, he said McCarthy fell asleep in a meeting last week and was even heard snoring. Making matters worse, McCarthy then left the meeting early.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring," Rodgers said. "Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again.

"And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.”

Rodgers: McCarthy missed meetings, walkthroughs, fell behind on film

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers also said that McCarthy has missed meetings and walkthroughs.

“Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting. Friday, he doesn’t come to the walk-through. Doesn’t come to the first walk-through, doesn’t come to the protection walk-through on Thursday," he added. "Saturday, he misses the morning meeting, and we don’t have a team meeting Saturday night for whatever reason in Philly."

Rodgers then went on to note that McCarthy admitted he had fallen behind with watching film.

1, 2, 3.... Packers?!

Coach Mike McCarthy talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a second-half break during the Packers' 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All of that and we haven't even mentioned the most embarrassing part: Rodgers said McCarthy even broke down the team with a "1, 2, 3 Packers" chant that left Steelers players stunned.

"Mike McCarthy broke down the Steelers saying 1, 2, 3 Packers," Rodgers said.

Rodgers claims that other players and coaches on the team can back him up with everything he's saying because he wasn't the only one to witness all of these things from McCarthy.

Cowboys beat writer confirms

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, some of the issues Rodgers talked about with McCarthy in Pittsburgh were indeed prevalent in Dallas.

"If anything wrote the end of Mike McCarthy’s tenure as much as a lack of playoff success in Dallas, it was the things that Aaron Rodgers is talking about here," Harris wrote.

"Laziness when it came to game-planning, outwardly not caring about draft evaluations, players having to confront him (see bye week 2023)," Harris added. "None of this should be a surprise to people that watched the end of his Dallas tenure play out."

Now we're starting to see why McCarthy's tenure in Dallas ended. It's a safe bet the 7-10 record in 2024 wasn't the only reason.

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