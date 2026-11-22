The Dallas Cowboys began a new chapter on the defensive side of the ball in the Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The new chapter featured senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine calling plays instead of defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was demoted in the week leading up to the game.

In his play-calling debut in Dallas, Pettine's unit gave up 30 points for the third time in four games, but there's important context to add there that separates this effort from the previous ones in which the Cowboys gave up 30 or more.

Let's dive into the details of how the Cowboys' defense looked on Sunday.

Three strong quarters

Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine watches game play from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' defense played some of the best football the unit has played this season over the first two quarters of the game. The Titans couldn't get anything going in that span and only mustered up three field goals.

The last of three Titans touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, but it was also garbage time and Dallas emptied out its bench on defense before quarterback Cam Ward found wideout Calvin Ridley for a 12-yard strike with 31 seconds left in the game.

So, the Cowboys' starters essentially gave up just nine points over three quarters, which was certainly encouraging to see.

The bad quarter and 30-point context

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs after a catch for a fifty-nine-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense's worst quarter of the game by a country mile was the third quarter, when the unit gave up two touchdowns.

However, there is where context is important because the Titans needed a few assists to register those scores.

The first touchdown came after rookie defensive back Caleb Downs committed a 38-yard pass interference on fellow rookie, wide receiver Carnell Tate, which set the Titans up at the one. Tennessee went on to score on the next play.

Later in the quarter, the Titans scored a freak 58-yard touchdown after the Cowboys failed to touch Tate down. Cornerback Cobie Durant did touch Tate, but he had already gotten up, so it didn't count. Tate then proceeded to take off and score.

If not for two brutal mistakes, the Cowboys might have held the Titans to just 16 points, or at least less than 30.

Defensive stats

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (41) reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (not pictured) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys notched five sacks in what was one of the best showings from the pass-rush all season.

Third downs have been a major issue for Dallas' unit throughout the 2026 campaign, but that wasn't the case on Sunday, when Tennessee was just 3-for-10, which is a 30% success rate.

According to Team Rankings, Dallas was allowing opponents to move the chains on third downs at a whopping 48.84% success rate, the worst mark in the NFL.

Another important stat to point out was the Cowboys' showing in the red zone. The Titans only managed to cash in on 2-of-5 red zone trips, a 40% success rate. That's over 27% lower than the success rate the Cowboys gave up over the first 10 games.

On the negative side, the Titans ran for 126 yards at 4.5 yards per tote, and that was with Tennessee trailing for the entire game, so it was status quo for the Cowboys' putrid run defense.

Ward completed 21-of-30 passes for 248 yards and two scores to zero interceptions, so he had a pretty good game on paper, but we already mentioned the freak touchdown, and some of Ward's production came in garbage time, so his showing isn't as impressive as it seems.

Time to get excited?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heck no.

Was it an encouraging performance from the Cowboys' defense? Sure, especially over the three best quarters the unit played.

However, we'd be lying if we said this is enough to get us excited and believe Pettine is going to fix this unit. We would call Dallas' Week 11 performance on defense a baby step in the right direction.

We have to remember that this showing came against a lowly Titans team that is one of the worst in the NFL. That said, the Titans had been playing better offense of late, so that's the positive takeaway for Dallas' defensive showing.

We still need to see the Cowboys put together a full 60 minutes without the kind of lapses we saw in the third quarter, and they need to do it against a more competitive team.

Give us a few games of that and we'll start believing. Until then, we are extremely skeptical the Cowboys' defense can turn it around.

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