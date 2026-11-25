The Dallas Cowboys may be looking for a new coach if Brian Schottenheimer misses the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. It hasn't been the start that many were hoping for when he took over as head coach, but it's been a much better job than his predecessor is at his new home.

There is plenty of silver lining in Dallas, from a red-hot offense to promising young players on defense that the team can build around. Former head coach Mike McCarthy, however, is watching his team fall apart.

McCarthy's biggest issue stems from a strained relationship with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was benched late Tuesday night. But the issue is bigger than Rodgers.

According to reports, frustration with McCarthy is spreading throughout the offense, with the team's inability to air it out and McCarthy's inability to adapt. It looks like McCarthy has lost his touch, and Dallas got out at exactly the right time.

Mike McCarthy Has Lost His Touch

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the downfall in Pittsburgh, the Cowboys avoided a disaster. We have seen Dallas' offense unlocked and thriving, but would that have been possible with McCarthy still at the helm? Looking at the Steelers' offense, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens would be losing their minds if they were in that situation.

Sure, having an ancient, immobile quarterback doesn't help, but the team isn't even throwing the ball downfield. On Sunday, Rodgers averaged 0.5 air yards per attempt, which is the lowest since ESPN began tracking the stat.

Perhaps that is what led to the frustration in Pittsburgh, which NFL insider Jordan Schultz says is spreading throughout the offense.

"The frustration is not just with Rodgers. Multiple position groups have been upset, and I’m told McCarthy has not been what some offensive players hoped for," Schultz wrote on X. "Frustration has been growing among everyone for weeks. The Rodgers benching is just the start of what’s being revealed publicly. I’ve also heard players who were used to having Mike Tomlin have struggled with the change."

Aaron Rodgers checks with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during a timeout against the Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Things may not be going as well as some may have hoped during the start of the Brian Schottenheimer era, but at least the team isn't falling apart at the seams. Schottenheimer still has the locker room after a season and a half of ups and downs.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is crumbling after 11 weeks of Mike McCarthy.

It was time for a change in Dallas, and for once, Jerry Jones made a timely decision that paid off before things were broken beyond repair.

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