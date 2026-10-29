Bears' Jeffery Simmons Overpay Makes Jerry Jones Look Like Genius For Quinnen Williams Deal

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be players at the NFL trade deadline in less than two weeks, with a focus on continuing to rebuild on the defensive side of the ball. But as of Thursday morning, there is one less big-name target on the trade market.

The Tennessee Titans pulled off a heist on Thursday morning, trading star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a massive arsenal of draft picks.

Tennessee will receive two first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for the three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, and a 2028 fifth-round pick. The massive haul highlights the bargain Dallas got when they traded for Quinnen Williams before the deadline last season.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys landed their own All-Pro to solve issues along the defensive interior for just a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and draft bust Mazi Smith, who has since signed with two different teams.

It's not often that Cowboys fans can call Jerry Jones a genius, but that deal was a home run.

Quinnen Williams' Impact on Dallas Cowboys Defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams runs onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his first season with the Cowboys, Williams was named to the Pro Bowl. He appeared in seven games for the Cowboys during the 2025 campaign, recording 21 total tackles, 9 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass defensed.

This season, Williams has elevated his play even more.

In the first seven games this season, Qilliams has recorded 22 total tackles, 6 quarterback hits, a team-leading three sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defensed. If he can continue playing at a high level, Williams could be well on his way to earning the second All-Pro nod of his career.

A closer look at how the Cowboys' defense has fared as a unit this season can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 Defensive Ranks

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Total Defense: The Cowboys rank No. 29 overall in total defense, allowing 373.7 yards per game and 21 total touchdowns. Dallas ranks above only the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions.

Pass Defense: The Cowboys field the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league, allowing 228 passing yards per game and 12 passing touchdowns. It's a massive improvement from a few weeks ago, when the Cowboys once again ranked dead last in the entire league. It's safe to say that the addition of star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has paid off.

Run Defense: Dallas has the No. 31-ranked run defense, sitting above only the Carolina Panthers. The Cowboys have allowed 145.7 rushing yards per game and nine rushing touchdowns.

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