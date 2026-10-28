Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumor Tracker: Latest News & Buzz Entering NFL Trade Deadline

We are less than two weeks away from the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline, and the Dallas Cowboys will be a team to watch. Dallas is always linked to several high-profile moves before the deadline, thanks to their outspoken owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones has consistently teased potentially making another trade to improve the defense at this year's deadline, and after a big win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, momentum is in Dallas' corner.

As the trade buzz continues to heat up in the coming days, we'll continue to monitor which way the winds are blowing and which players the Cowboys are linked to. From big-name possibilities like Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat to potential role players like Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler, there will be a lot of options if Jones is willing to make a deal.

Let's take a look at some of the latest trade rumors and buzz linked to the Cowboys as we inch closer to the deadline in under two weeks. The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline is set for Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Josh Sweat, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix at State Farm Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The buzz linking Dallas and Sweat has grown leaps and bounds in recent weeks, and it's a deal that makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Cardinals appear poised to enter a complete rebuild after trading away star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and Sweat is a veteran piece who can land a solid return.

In Dallas, Sweat would return to a division that he is familiar with thanks to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he would also be joining a unit led by Christian Parker, who was on the staff in Philly during Sweat's tenure.

There is familiarity and a need, which are two factors that make the trade even more appealing.

Will McDonald IV, Defensive End, New York Jets

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV reacts during player introductions against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"McDonald isn't attached to the current regime, either and only has one more year left on his contract after 2026. The Jets could also use more draft capital as they continue to go through their rebuild and McDonald could fetch a nice return from teams needing edge rusher help." - Mike Moraitis

Cody Barton, Linebacker, Tennessee Titans

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is unable to make a catch defended by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Barton might be one of those guys. He's 30 years old and doesn't figure to have much of a future in Nashville. He will also be on the final year of his contract in 2027 and Tennessee could end up cutting him, so trading him now makes even more sense." - Mike Moraitis

Zach Sieler, Defensive Line, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler is introduced before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys love to add former team captains and they could benefit from adding more bodies along the defensive interior to bolster their run defense. Sieler checks both of those boxes.

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