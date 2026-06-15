Don't Expect George Pickens To Immediately Hit Ground Running At Cowboys Minicamp

Less than 24 hours until the Dallas Cowboys kick off mandatory minicamp, the team has received some highly anticipated answers from breakout star wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens had skipped the team's voluntary workouts and organized team activities over the past few weeks, leading to some questioning whether he would be present when the team starts mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 16, at The Star in Frisco.

On Monday afternoon, those questions were answered.

Pickens pulled up to The Star to take his physical ahead of minicamp and is expected to remain with the team for the next three days of workouts. Had he skipped out on minicamp, Pickens would have faced nearly $108,000 worth of fines.

But now that the team knows Pickens will be in attendance, what should the fans expect? It doesn't look like anyone should expect Pickens to immediately be thrown into the fire.

George Pickens Likely Faces 'Ramp Up' Period

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because the team did not get to work closely with Pickens during OTAs, they are expected to take their time working him back into the mix.

According to Patrik Walker of the official website, the team is "likely taking a methodical ramp-up approach to avoid any issues that would spill over into training camp."

That is the appropriate approach. The team needs to gauge what kind of shape Pickens is in before turning him loose on the field, especially so he can stay healthy when it matters the most. The good news, however, is that Pickens has worked out privately with Dak Prescott throughout the offseason, so there will be no loss of chemistry when he is back to full speed.

Monday marks the first time Pickens is back at the team facility since inking his franchise tender, which guarantees him approximately $27.3 million for the upcoming season. For the Cowboys ' offense and Pickens' own health and potential to earn a blockbuster deal in the offseason, they need to make sure they are taking the appropriate approach to avoid disaster.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with wide receiver George Pickens following a touchdown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, Pickens was named to his first Pro Bowl after finishing eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9).

Dallas' minicamp will run through Thursday, June 18, so let's see what new storylines will emerge in the coming days.