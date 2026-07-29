2026 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Roster: Full List Of Players By Jersey Number

The 2026-27 NFL season is rapidly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys will be ramping up their preparations with the first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California, on Wednesday afternoon.

Entering training camp, the Cowboys have 91 players on the roster. Dallas carries 91 players instead of the standard 90-man offseason roster, thanks to a roster exemption for defensive end Adedayo Odeleye, who is a member of the NFL international pathway program.

Over the next few weeks in California, Dallas will have to whittle its roster down to 53 men for the regular season, so there will be some hard decisions for the front office and coaching staff to make.

Teams must trim down to 53 players before the NFL deadline on Sunday, August 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

A Dallas Cowboys training camp billboard along the Interstate 101 highway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until then, some players will become training camp and preseason heroes and superstars, and the fans will fall in love with them. That's when the heartbreak sets in, because there isn't a spot for everyone on the regular-season roster, but we could see some fan-favorites land on the practice squad.

While we gear up to watch the training camp and preseason highlights and wait for potential stars to emerge, let's get familiar with who is wearing every number on the field.

A full look at the Dallas Cowboys' full training camp roster can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Roster & Jersey Number Guide

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

0 DeMarvion Overshown, LB

1 P.J. Locke, S

2 Cobie Durant, CB

3 George Pickens, WR

4 Dak Prescott, QB

5 Bryan Anger, P

6 Camden Brown, WR

6 Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB

7 Rashan Gary, OLB

9 KaVontae Turpin, WR

10 Joe Milton III, QB

11 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

13 Caleb Downs, DB

14 Markquese Bell, S

15 Tyler Johnson, WR

15 Derion Kendrick, CB

16 Sam Howell, QB

17 Brandon Aubrey, K

17 Jaden Smith, WR

18 Jordan Hudson, WR

19 Ryan Flournoy, WR

20 Malik Davis, RB

21 Caelen Carson, CB

23 Jaydon Blue, RB

24 Malik Hooker, S

25 Trikweze Bridges, CB

26 DaRon Bland, CB

27 Reddy Steward, CB

28 Shavon Revel Jr., CB

29 Devin Moore, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

30 Israel Abanikanda, RB

31 Josh Butler, CB

32 Julius Wood, S

33 Javonte Williams, RB

34 Jalen Thompson, S

35 Marist Liufau, OLB

37 Phil Mafah, RB

38 Alijah Clark, S

39 Ameer Speed, CB

40 Hunter Luepke, FB

42 Curtis Robinson, LB

43 Dominic Richardson, RB

44 Trent Sieg, LS

45 Justin Barron, LB

46 Michael Trigg, TE

47 Langston Patterson, LB

48 Zion Childress, S

49 DJ Rogers, TE

49 Charles Snowden, OLB

50 Shemar James, LB

51 Nick Leverett, OL

52 Tyler Booker, OL

53 James Houston, OLB

53 Dee Winters, LB

54 Sam Williams, OLB

55 Jaishawn Barham, LB

56 Cooper Beebe, C

57 Malachi Lawrence, OLB

58 Isaiah Land, OLB

59 DJ Withers, DT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

60 Tyler Guyton, LT

64 DJ Wingfield, OL

65 Ajani Cornelius, OT

66 T.J. Bass, G

67 Drew Shelton, OT

68 Chris Glaser, G

70 Nate Thomas, OT

73 Tyler Smith, OG

75 Shiyazh Pete, OL

77 Trevor Keegan, G

78 Terence Steele, OT

79 Marcellus Johnson, OT

80 Traeshon Holden, WR

81 Jonathan Mingo, WR

83 Anthony Smith, WR

84 Denzel Mims, WR

85 Princeton Fant, TE

86 Luke Schoonmaker, TE

87 Jake Ferguson, TE

88 CeeDee Lamb, WR

89 Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE

90 Tyrus Wheat, OLB

91 Otito Ogbonnia, DT

92 Quinnen Williams, DT

93 Jay Toia, DT

94 Kelvin Gilliam, DT

95 Tommy Dunn, DT

96 Adedayo Odeleye, DT

97 Kenny Clark, DT

98 Jonathan Bullard, DT

99 LT Overton, DE

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