Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys Agree To Record-Setting Contract Extension

The Dallas Cowboys are kicking off NFL Draft Week 2026 on a high note. Just days after the deadline for teams to extend an offer to All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, there is a new highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

On Monday, it was reported that Aubrey and the Cowboys have agreed to a record-setting contract that makes him the most expensive placekicker in league history.

Aubrey and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year deal worth $28 million ($7 million per year) with $20 million guaranteed. The previous highs belonged to Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn ($6.5 million) and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who earns $6.4 million per year. Aubrey is now signed through the 2029 season.

The deal was negotiated by Todd France and AJ Stevens of Athletes First, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Now, the Cowboys have one less contract situation to worry about.

Brandon Aubrey's Undeniable Value

Nobody does it butter 🧈



📺: More highlights on https://t.co/fiDTYirx1d pic.twitter.com/EiK8c6YCj0 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 20, 2026

Brandon Aubrey has been the team's most reliable offensive weapon since joining the NFL in 2023. Since entering the league, Aubrey has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in every season.

Throughout his career, Aubrey has converted 112-of-127 field goals, with a long of 65 yards. In 2023, his first season in the NFL, Aubrey led the league in scoring.

Aubrey is currently the fifth-most accurate field goal kicker in league history, with a career field goal percentage of 88.2 percent.

Brandon Aubrey's Unorthodox Journey To The NFL

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and wife Jenn Aubrey pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brandon Aubrey began his football career with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL after watching an NFL game with his wife in 2019. The couple saw a kicker miss a field goal, which led to Aubrey pursuing a football career. During his time in the USFL, Aubrey led the league in scoring and won two USFL championships.

Before making the jump to football, Aubrey was selected by Toronto FC with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Aubrey was released from the USL club Bethlehem Steel FC, before he was released at the end of the 2018 season. Aubrey went on to earn a degree from Notre Dame to become a software engineer before he turned to football. The rest is history, and now he is the highest-paid player at his position in league history.

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