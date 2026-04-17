Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey RFA Deadline Passes Leaving Him 3 Options For 2026 Season

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey is no longer a restricted free agent, with his deadline to negotiate with other teams officially ending on Friday afternoon.

Teams around the league had until Friday afternoon to extend an offer to Aubrey, while the Cowboys had the right of first refusal.

Dallas used a second-round tender on Aubrey at the beginning of the offseason, so he will earn a one-year salary of $5.81 million in 2026. That is, of course, if Aubrey signs his tender.

Because no offer was extended ahead of the deadline, Aubrey's options for 2026 are limited.

Brandon Aubrey's Options For 2026

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Aubrey, who is arguably the best kicker in the NFL, is now down to three options for the upcoming season since teams can no longer negotiate with him.

Option 1: Aubrey can sign his second-round tender and earn $5.81 million for the upcoming season.



Option 2: Aubrey and the Cowboys can continue long-term negotiations. Dallas previously made a contract offer to Aubrey that would have made him the highest-paid kicker in the league. There's no word if that offer could still be on the table.

Option 3: Aubrey could request a trade from the Cowboys, or hope that the team opens up trade talks and allows teams an opportunity to extend an offer.

Obviously, the Cowboys would love to have Aubrey back, but we'll have to see how things continue to develop. Throughout his time in the league, Aubrey has been the Cowboys' most consistent offensive weapon, leading the league in scoring in 2023, which was his first season as a pro.

Brandon Aubrey's Unorthodox Path to the NFL

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (right) and wife Jenn Aubrey pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aubrey was originally selected by Toronto FC with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. After his soccer career, Aubrey began a career as a software engineer. However, after watching an NFL game with his wife in 2019 and seeing a kicker miss a field goal, she encouraged him to attempt a football career.

He went on to earn a gig with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL, winning two USFL championships and leading the league in scoring in 2022. He was then given a tryout by the Cowboys, and the rest is history.

Since joining the NFL in 2023, Aubrey is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —