Disgraced Cowboys Star Greg Hardy Knocked Out Cold In Latest Embarrassment

Disgraced Dallas Cowboys star Greg Hardy, who played the final year of his NFL career with America's Team, is continuing his attempt to find stardom in another sport.

Hardy took up combat sports after the door was finally closed on his troubled football career, and it's been going as well as you would expect. In his latest attempt to find a win, Hardy faced off against fellow UFC veteran Darko Stosic in the co-main event of FNC 31.

Prior to the fight, Hardy missed weight by 25 pounds, giving him a 52-pound weight advantage, but that didn't matter inside the cage. Hardy was clipped by a vicious overhand right by Stosic and was knocked out in devastating fashion.

Stosic followed the shot up with some hammerfists before the referee stepped in to save the day.

Greg Hardy just got knocked out after missing weight by 25 pounds 😳pic.twitter.com/C3UJ5qItSC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 30, 2026

It's a fitting end to the night for Hardy, and was reflective of the way his football career came to an end.

Greg Hardy's Fall From Grace

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy works out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Following a domestic violence arrest in 2014, Hardy found himself in serious legal trouble and ultimately landed on the NFL exempt list after the first game of the season. Hardy collected his salary from the Panthers, but was not able to participate in team activities or communicate with the team.

Hardy was suspended for 10 games by Roger Goodell as a result of the league's investigation into the domestic violence arrest, but he was still given an opportunity by the Cowboys to resurrect his NFL career. His suspension was reduced to four games, and Hardy would play 12 games in Dallas.

In those 12 games, Hardy recordedd 35 tackles, six sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. However, Hardy rubbed head coach Jason Garrett the wrong way, and drew negative attention for inappropriate comments on social media. Garrett also believed Hardy was a bad influence on the team's younger players, and he never played in the NFL again.

It was a rapid fall from grace for a once promising star who earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his fourth NFL season. But Hardy was never able to stop getting in his own way.

Greg Hardy's Combat Sports Career

Greg Hardy following his loss against Tai Tuivasa during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After Hardy failed to find another NFL home, he turned to mixed martial arts. Hardy began his MMA career 3-0 and was given an opportunity in the UFC, despite some backlash about his signing. He went 4-5 (1 NC) in the UFC, and was released after three consecutive knockout losses.

Following a four-year layoff, Hardy returned to MMA in January 2026 and secured a decision win before suffering the brutal knockout loss on Saturday night.

Hardy also attempted bare-knuckle boxing, but went 0-1 with one knockout loss.

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