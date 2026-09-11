Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1 Predictions: Expert Picks For NFC East Showdown
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The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will open up their 2026 NFL season with a showdown on "Sunday Night Football" at MetLife Stadium in Week 1.
The Cowboys are coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs for a second straight campaign. While the offense was totally up to snuff, the defense failed Dallas and was easily the biggest reason behind the Cowboys' 7-9-1 record.
Dallas has since made significant changes on the defensive side of the ball and there is hope things will be different in 2026.
It was yet another disastrous season for the Giants, who fired their head coach during the campaign and ultimately finished with a 4-13 record that cemented their third straight season without a postseason trip.
Like the Cowboys, the Giants have some hope this season as the team ushers in a new era under head coach John Harbaugh, who is looking to elevate Big Blue out of the mud and back to its glory days.
Ahead of this season-opening matchup, here's a look at who experts from different media outlets are predicting will win the contest. We've also provided our own prediction for the game.
MMQB
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Cowboys
- Mike Clay: Cowboys
- Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
- Dan Graziano: Cowboys
- Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys
- Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys
- Eric Moody: Cowboys
- Jason Reid: Cowboys
- Ben Solak: Cowboys
- Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys
- Jared Dubin: Cowboys
- Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
- John Breech: Cowboys
- Tyler Sullivan: Giants
- Dave Richard: Cowboys
- Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
- Brooke Cersosimo: Giants
- Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
- Bobby Kownack: Cowboys
- Dan Parr: Cowboys
Final expert tally and our prediction
- Cowboys: 29
- Giants: 2
Tell us how you really feel...
The overwhelming expectation among experts is the Cowboys are going to win this game over the Giants.
All of the experts at ESPN and Sports Illustrated's MMQB are going the same way, while just one expert at CBS Sports and NFL.com are going against the grain and picking the Giants.
We'll find out who was right and who was wrong when the NFC East foes clash on Sunday night.
My prediction
Dallas is projected to be the better team this season, and that's especially true on the offensive side of the ball, where Dallas is returning the same unit that ranked seventh in points in 2025.
But the Giants are an ascending team with a new head coach in John Harbaugh, a promising young quarterback in Jaxson Dart and a returning wide receiver in Malik Nabers, who showed superstar potential before his torn ACL.
The Giants have some pieces on defense, and in particular in their front seven with edge rusher Brian Burns and Abdul Carter and linebacker Arvell Reese.
But the Cowboys aren't doing too bad themselves on defense after a complete overhaul that breeds optimism after Dallas sported the worst defense in the NFL last season. Christian Parker's unit should be much improved.
I do believe the Giants are going to be a better team in the first year under Harbaugh, but it's going to take time. For now, the Cowboys continue their dominance of the Giants.
Final score prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 17
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.