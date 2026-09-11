Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1 Predictions: Expert Picks For NFC East Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will open up their 2026 NFL season with a showdown on "Sunday Night Football" at MetLife Stadium in Week 1.

The Cowboys are coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs for a second straight campaign. While the offense was totally up to snuff, the defense failed Dallas and was easily the biggest reason behind the Cowboys' 7-9-1 record.

Dallas has since made significant changes on the defensive side of the ball and there is hope things will be different in 2026.

It was yet another disastrous season for the Giants, who fired their head coach during the campaign and ultimately finished with a 4-13 record that cemented their third straight season without a postseason trip.

Like the Cowboys, the Giants have some hope this season as the team ushers in a new era under head coach John Harbaugh, who is looking to elevate Big Blue out of the mud and back to its glory days.

Ahead of this season-opening matchup, here's a look at who experts from different media outlets are predicting will win the contest. We've also provided our own prediction for the game.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Cowboys

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks up during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Giants

Dave Richard: Cowboys

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up prior to a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Giants

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Cowboys

Final expert tally and our prediction

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks at training camp opening ceremonies at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys: 29

Giants: 2

Tell us how you really feel...

The overwhelming expectation among experts is the Cowboys are going to win this game over the Giants.

All of the experts at ESPN and Sports Illustrated's MMQB are going the same way, while just one expert at CBS Sports and NFL.com are going against the grain and picking the Giants.

We'll find out who was right and who was wrong when the NFC East foes clash on Sunday night.

My prediction

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas is projected to be the better team this season, and that's especially true on the offensive side of the ball, where Dallas is returning the same unit that ranked seventh in points in 2025.

But the Giants are an ascending team with a new head coach in John Harbaugh, a promising young quarterback in Jaxson Dart and a returning wide receiver in Malik Nabers, who showed superstar potential before his torn ACL.

The Giants have some pieces on defense, and in particular in their front seven with edge rusher Brian Burns and Abdul Carter and linebacker Arvell Reese.

But the Cowboys aren't doing too bad themselves on defense after a complete overhaul that breeds optimism after Dallas sported the worst defense in the NFL last season. Christian Parker's unit should be much improved.

I do believe the Giants are going to be a better team in the first year under Harbaugh, but it's going to take time. For now, the Cowboys continue their dominance of the Giants.

Final score prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 17

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