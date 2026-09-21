Brian Schottenheimer Addresses Field Condition Concerns For Cowboys-Ravens Brazil Game

The Dallas Cowboys secured their first win of the 2026 season on Sunday with a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Even though they play next Sunday, the Cowboys are now set to head into a "short week" as they prepare to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for their Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

As if the lengthy travel wasn't already difficult enough, the poor field conditions at Maracaña Stadium have made headlines leading up to the game, creating questions from some fans about why the game is even being played there in the first place.

But when asked about it after the win over Washington, Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that he and the front office have no concerns about the field conditions after conversations with both the league office and the Cowboys operations team.

Cowboys Have Been in Direct Contact With NFL About Field Conditions in Brazil

A general view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer said he's aware of the field concerns but that the Cowboys aren't worried about anything as they prepare to pack their bags for the long trip.

"We talked a little bit today with the operations people, Todd Williams, his team have been in direct contact with the league," Schottenheimer said." The league seems to feel like everything's going to be fine, and in reality, you know, we were focused on this, butI have no concerns."

The whole controversy stems from recent quotes made by Brazilian goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, who pointed out the poor field conditions at Maracaña Stadium, saying it's "unbelievable that we’re playing on a field like this" and that they are "bumps everywhere."

That's certainly not up to standards for an NFL game. Rossi even added he "hopes the field is in better shape" for when the Cowboys and Ravens play there on Sunday.

"I'm aware of some of their quotes and stuff, but again, I trust that the league's going to make the right decision and they'll get the field up to standard," Schottenheimer said. "And but like I said, Todd Williams and his team operationally were talking to the league office, and they were working through that in through last night and into today."

The Cowboys will fly out on Thursday before Sunday's game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. CT Arlington time.

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