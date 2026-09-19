Concerning Field Conditions Could Impact Cowboys-Ravens Rio Game

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Washington Commanders in their home opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

But not long after, the Cowboys will have to board a plane and head to Brazil to prepare for Week 3's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro.

However, there's some concerns surrounding the field conditions at Maracaña Stadium

Brazilian Soccer Players Have Complained About Field Conditions in Rio

A general view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Pro Football Talk, soccer players that have played at Maracaña Stadium recently haven't hesitated to admit the many problems they've experienced with the field.

One player even said he hopes things improve before the Cowboys and Ravens arrive.

“You don’t even need to talk about the field,” Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi said. “The way we play, it’s unbelievable that we’re playing on a field like this. Both penalty areas are bad as [expletive]. If you look at it, there are bumps everywhere. There’s still going to be an NFL game here during the international break. After that game, I hope the field is in better shape.”

Eagles, Packers Dealt With Field Issues in Brazil in 2024

Though it was in a different city in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers dealt with similar issues in São Paulo during the 2024 season opener.

"I mean, y'all saw out there that it was kind of rough to get traction," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said in 2024. "Definitely challenging on that field. It's not the type of field we're used to playing on. We've had that type of field before. They had to play on it as well. I'm just happy that we found a way to figure it out as a team, overcome it."

Many NFL fans in America already don't like the idea of international games. It takes away a home game from at least one of the teams involved while also giving the players and coaches a more difficult travel situation that could impact performance in the following game if there's not a bye week.

Another instance of poor field conditions could only increase this dismay that some fans have with Roger Goodell's growing desire to grow the NFL into an international brand.

Brian Schottenheimer Details Cowboys Upcoming Travel Plans

While meeting with the media on Friday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer talked about the logistics that have gone into the trip to Brazil.

"The logistics are a ton. The league's been very, very helpful. Our operations team has been really working on it from March. ... We'll fly Thursday night, but we got cargo ships going. We got all kinds of stuff going. So it's a it's a very, very, very intense process. But our operations team and really organizationally have done a great job of setting it up."

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